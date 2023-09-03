Mithun meat set to go mainstream, may be newest addition to your menu

HCs express discontent over last-minute animal slaughter pleas before Eid
Your phone may carry bacteria found in human, animal faecal matter: Study
Centre withdraws draft live animal export Bill amidst stiff opposition
First-ever "Credit Guarantee Scheme" for livestock sector; details here
Titan buys additional 27.1% stake in CaratLane for Rs 4,621 crore
Telecom Bill may require mandatory verification of users on OTT apps
Bank credit outstanding to real estate hits record Rs 28 trn in July: RBI
Biz can claim ITC on goods procured for distribution to dealers: GST AAR
Vizag Steel Plant logs highest monthly sales of value-added steel in Aug
Commerce ministry recommends anti-dumping duty on imports of Chinese glass