Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Mithun meat set to go mainstream, may be newest addition to your menu

The animal found largely in NE-India is known for its low-fat, highly nutritious meat

Mithun
Premium

Bovine found in Northeast and known for its low-fat meat now classified as ‘food animal’

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 10:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pork is passé. Mithun is now likely to be the newest addition to your meat menu.

In a first, and with effect from September 1, the mithun (Bos frontalis) bovine that

Also Read

HCs express discontent over last-minute animal slaughter pleas before Eid

Your phone may carry bacteria found in human, animal faecal matter: Study

Centre withdraws draft live animal export Bill amidst stiff opposition

First-ever "Credit Guarantee Scheme" for livestock sector; details here

Titan buys additional 27.1% stake in CaratLane for Rs 4,621 crore

Telecom Bill may require mandatory verification of users on OTT apps

Bank credit outstanding to real estate hits record Rs 28 trn in July: RBI

Biz can claim ITC on goods procured for distribution to dealers: GST AAR

Vizag Steel Plant logs highest monthly sales of value-added steel in Aug

Commerce ministry recommends anti-dumping duty on imports of Chinese glass

Topics : Meat export Meat sellers North East buffalo meat

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon