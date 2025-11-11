Mobile exports find stronger signal, hit record $2.4 billion in October

Following a brief slowdown in smartphone exports during the festival season in August and September, driven by high domestic demand, exports have picked up, touching a record $2.4 billion in October. This marks the highest export figure ever for both the month of October and the current financial year to date. In the same month last year, smartphone exports stood at $2 billion.

As a result, total smartphone exports for the first seven months (April–October) of 2025–26 reached $16 billion, according to early estimates from industry and trade bodies. This represents a rise of nearly 50 per cent over the