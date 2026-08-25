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Home / Industry / News / Modi stresses need for reforms across all stages of infra project execution

Modi stresses need for reforms across all stages of infra project execution

Modi calls for end-to-end infrastructure planning, faster project execution and continuous reforms as he reviews ₹30,000-crore projects across nine states

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 10:05 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for continuous reforms across all stages in the execution of infrastructure projects.
 
He also urged ministries and states to adopt an end-to-end approach and a proactive work culture to ensure timely project delivery.
 
Chairing the 53rd PRAGATI meeting, Modi reviewed six key infrastructure projects in the railway, road and power sectors across nine states, involving a cumulative investment of more than ₹30,000 crore.
 
The projects were assessed on parameters such as timelines, inter-agency coordination and resolution of pending issues.
 
According to an official statement, Prime Minister Modi said infrastructure projects should be viewed as an integrated whole rather than as individual sections, stretches or packages.
 

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Progress in individual components, he said, should ultimately result in the timely completion and operationalisation of the entire project.
 
The prime minister stressed that delays not only increase project costs but also postpone the benefits intended for citizens, businesses and the wider economy. He called for greater ownership at every level of implementation and proactive intervention by ministries and state governments to address bottlenecks.
 
During a review of AgriStack under the Digital Agriculture Mission, Modi called for greater use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to unlock the value of agricultural data.
 
He said the digital ecosystem should be leveraged across the agricultural value chain, from input planning to processing, to enable better targeting and data-driven decision-making.
 
The prime minister also reviewed cyber fraud cases, including incidents of ‘digital arrest’, and called for sustained public-awareness campaigns, training and cyber-safety education. He emphasised targeted outreach to senior citizens, youth and other vulnerable groups, along with regular capacity-building of personnel to tackle emerging fraud methods.
 
Meanwhile, the statement said that Prime Minister Modi also asked ministries and states to examine the feasibility of common utility corridors while planning major transport and infrastructure projects, saying integrated infrastructure planning could improve efficiency and reduce future disruptions.
 
He further stressed that speed of execution must go hand in hand with quality. He called for greater use of modern technologies and stronger quality assurance and supervision mechanisms at every stage of project implementation.
 

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 10:05 PM IST