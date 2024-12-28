Business Standard

Mumbai craves for midnight snacks: 2024 unpacked with Zepto report

Mumbai craves for midnight snacks: 2024 unpacked with Zepto report

Zepto, the pure-play quick-commerce player, released its year-end report showcasing how users are choosing instant delivery platforms for everything from condoms to carrots

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 12:50 AM IST

Quick commerce major Zepto on Friday released its year-end report, 2024 unpacked with Zepto, showcasing how users are choosing instant delivery platforms for everything, from snacks to stationary and self-care essentials.    WHEN YOUR CART TELLS A STORY  - Unique orders by individual users  - Bengaluru: 5,544 curd pouches 
- Hyderabad: 217 ENO packets  - Chennai: 481 condoms; 5,234 quantities of pet food; 481 watermelons     ODD TIME CRAVINGS 
- Snacks, stationery, and self-care essentials topped midnight shopping list
- 20 million snacks ordered between 12 and 4 AM
- 85,000 stationery orders placed late at night
- Mumbai ordered 3.1 mn snacks between 12 and 4 am; Bengaluru ordered 28,000 massagers   
FAST & FURIOUS 
 

- Zepto made its fastest delivery in 25 seconds and covered 340 million kilometers in 2024   
WEIRD COMBOS
  - Dumbbells + Samosas
- Momos + Chocolate syrup
- Knives + Dettol
- Pooja essentials + Tonic water
 

Topics : Zepto Bengaluru Online grocery doorstep delivery

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 12:50 AM IST

