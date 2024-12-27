Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 09:29 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indian paint sector faces margin squeeze amid rise in competition: Report

Indian paint sector faces margin squeeze amid rise in competition: Report

While the volume growth remained high at over 10 per cent, the revenue moderation can be attributed to price cuts undertaken by the players to partly pass on softening raw material cost

paint

The decline was attributed to price cuts with softening raw material costs and an increasing share of lower-value products in the sales mix.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 9:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian paint industry, after witnessing robust growth in FY'22 and FY'23, is bracing for a challenging landscape marked by intensifying competition and margin pressures, according to a report.

Revenue growth for long-established players such as Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Kansai Nerolac, Akzo Nobel, and Indigo Paints moderated to 4 per cent in FY'24, significantly lower than the 14-15 per cent CAGR recorded between FY'19 and FY'23, CareEdge Ratings said in its study.

The decline was attributed to price cuts with softening raw material costs and an increasing share of lower-value products in the sales mix.

While the volume growth remained high at over 10 per cent, the revenue moderation can be attributed to price cuts undertaken by the players to partly pass on softening raw material cost and change in product mix with a growing share of lower-value products," the report said.

 

The revenue was further impacted in the first half of FY'25 (H1FY'25) due to stiff competition, general elections, prolonged monsoon and the continued effect of price cuts, it said.

Also Read

paint

Not Asian Paints, Berger and Indigo Paints may shine in H2FY25, says Nuvama

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Asian Paints Q2 result: Net profit falls 42.4% to Rs 694.6 cr on low demand

Dulux paints

Dulux owner AkzoNobel seeks sale of India unit amid growing competition

Dulux

Akzo Nobel India rallies 5%; hits record high on healthy growth outlook

Abhijit Roy, Berger Paints MD

Keeping close watch on competition, says Berger Paints India MD & CEO

The report stated that the entry of new players, including JSW Paints, Grasim Industries, and others, has disrupted the market.

These entrants have aggressively expanded capacity, dealer networks, and sales teams, resulting in heightened promotional activities and advertising expenditure. This has pressured incumbents to respond with their own capital expenditure and marketing investments, it said.

The report noted that ad and sales promotion expenses are expected to increase by 100-200 basis points as a percentage of revenue, further straining operating margins.

Operating margins for the sector declined from an average of 18 per cent during FY20-FY24 to 16 per cent in H1FY'25.

CareEdge Ratings projects a further reduction to approximately 14 per cent by FY'26 due to pricing pressures and rising competition.

The gross margin, however, is expected to remain stable around 40 per cent, aided by recent price hikes of 1.5-2.5 per cent to counter rising input costs, primarily crude oil derivatives.

The share of organised players in the paints sector is set to rise to 80 per cent in the medium term, driven by massive capacity expansions by both incumbents and new entrants.

Over 1 billion litres of additional capacity, predominantly from new players, is expected to come online in FY25-FY26, CareEdge said.

Decorative paints, which account for 70-75 per cent of total demand, continue to be the primary growth driver, fueled by repainting activities, urbanisation, and rising disposable incomes.

Meanwhile, industrial paints, contributing 25-30 per cent of demand, are supported by sectors such as automotive, oil and gas, and infrastructure.

CareEdge Ratings Associate Director Richa Bagaria noted that despite the challenges, the sector is poised to grow at 8-10 per cent with a somewhat lower operating margin of around 14 per cent in FY'26 as compared to the average of around 18 per cent in the last five years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumThe Ministry of Mines has directed the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to conduct a re-exploration of the 5.9 million tonnes of lithium block in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K's) Reasi district after repeated setbacks to put the reserve up for auction aga

Offshore mineral auction: Polymetallic nodule resource gaps pose challenges

sand, sand mining

Rajasthan govt announces policy for the manufactured sand industry

Coal

India extends mandate for imported coal plants to run at full capacity

Fintech companies are tapping into traditional forms of banking products such as fixed deposits (FDs) as they expand their financial services bouquet.

Digital fintechs see double-digit jump in loans, quantum of disbursals

Exports, Export

Recovery in markets, focus on key products boost export prospects for 2025

Topics : paint firms Paint companies Paint brands

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 9:27 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon