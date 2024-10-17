Mumbai property registrations grow 13% during Navratri: Knight Frank

Property registrations during Navratri in the Mumbai region, under the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), grew 13.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as per a report by Knight Frank India.
The region witnessed 5,199 property registrations during the nine days of Navratri, from October 3 to October 11, 2024, compared to 4,594 units registered during Navratri 2023. The Maharashtra state exchequer collected a total revenue of Rs 502 crore from these registrations.
Additionally, on average, 578 units were registered each day in Navratri 2024, up from the rate of 510 units per day in the corresponding period of the previous year. Daily revenue also increased from Rs 48 crore per day in Navratri 2023 to Rs 56 crore per day in Navratri 2024.
Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, said, “The festive season sparked renewed sales momentum, leading to a sharp rise in property registrations. September 2024 saw lower volumes as homebuyers typically avoid making major purchases during the Shraddh period. However, Navratri brought a shift in sentiment, with stable interest rates and growing demand for premium properties driving the increase. Revenue collection during Navratri 2024 increased by 15.2 per cent.”
According to Knight Frank India, in September 2024, the city registered a total of 9,111 property transactions, averaging 304 units per day. The decline in registrations during this month was mainly attributed to homebuyers' reluctance to make purchases during the inauspicious Shraddh period, which was observed from September 18 to October 2, 2024.
Baijal expects the registration volumes to stay strong, supported by steady sales, gradually increasing property prices, and stable interest rates as the festive season continues into Diwali.