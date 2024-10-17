Business Standard
Luxury home sales surge 37.8% across top seven cities in Jan-Sept 2024

Overall, about 2,25,000 units were sold across the top seven Indian cities between January and September 2024: CBRE

The report attributed the surge to a growing preference among affluent buyers for enhanced amenities. Photo: Shutterstock

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Luxury home sales recorded a surge of 37.8 per cent year-on-year across the top seven Indian cities in the first nine months of 2024, according to a report by real estate advisory firm CBRE.

About 12,625 units priced at Rs 4 crore and above were sold, compared to 9,160 units during the same period last year.

The top seven cities are Mumbai, Pune, Delhi national capital region (NCR), Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad together accounted for about 90 per cent of the sales. Delhi-NCR witnessed the highest sales, with 5,855 units sold, marking a staggering year-on-year increase of 72 per cent.
 
A similar trend was observed in the third quarter of the calendar year 2024 (Q3 CY24), with luxury home sales standing at 4,360 units, reflecting an annual increase of 82 per cent.

The report attributed the surge to a growing preference among affluent buyers for enhanced amenities, more spacious living areas to complement their multifaceted lifestyles, an increasing aspirational class, and a rise in non-resident Indian (NRI) and astute domestic investors in the Indian real estate market.

Anshuman Magazine, chairman and chief executive officer for India, South-East Asia, Middle East, and Africa at CBRE, said, "Following strong performance in the first half of 2024 and the seasonal boost during festivals, we expect sales and new launches to exceed 300,000 units for the second consecutive year.” However, Magazine noted that elevated capital values in an uncertain global economy may lead buyers to adopt a cautious approach. Property prices are likely to be influenced by unsold inventory, project quality, and infrastructure access.

Additionally, about 2,25,000 units were sold across the top seven Indian cities between January and September 2024, meaning about 5.61 per cent of the total sales were in the luxury segment. The share of mid-range projects (priced at Rs 45 lakh to Rs 1 crore) in total sales for the first nine months of 2024 was about 44 per cent, followed by high-end (priced at Rs 1-2 crore) and affordable projects (priced at up to Rs 45 lakh).

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

