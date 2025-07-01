Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NARCL's stressed asset acquisitions set to cross ₹1.68 trillion

The NARCL has been set up to clean up the legacy stressed assets with an exposure of ₹500 crore and above in the Indian banking system

The senior government official said that the SBI-led committee identified 18 new stressed accounts for potential acquisition by the NARCL.

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

The National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) has acquired 26 stressed accounts with an exposure of ₹156,323 crore in the last three financial years from FY23 to FY25, according to government sources. The NARCL is in the process of acquiring another six stressed accounts worth ₹11,779 crore, the sources told Business Standard, adding that put together, these acquisitions will be worth ₹168,102 crore, or over ₹1.68 trillion.
 
The NARCL has been set up to clean up the legacy stressed assets with an exposure of ₹500 crore and above in the Indian banking system. The company offers adaptable acquisition structures comprising an
