Near-term margins for cement companies to remain under pressure

Capacity expansions amidst weak pricing and weak demand may be unusual, but obviously cement players are betting on a long-term trend of demand growth. Construction activity may pick up across regions in Q4FY26.
The projections in the cement industry are mixed. Prices and demand remained muted in Q3 (October and November) and a short-term uptick does not seem likely. However, Q2FY26 was good Y-o-Y for many cement majors, aided by the base effect, and some analysts expect acceleration in earnings and volume in the next fiscal, again aided by the base effect.
November was weak, and price recovery is likely to be muted due to aggressive market-share strategies by large firms and supply increases as new capacities come online. Higher petcoke costs and rupee depreciation may limit margin