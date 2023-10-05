Need investments to reduce green hydrogen production cost: Ireda CMD

The cost of producing green hydrogen can be lowered through investments in research, development, and innovation, state-owned Ireda CMD Pradip Kumar Das has said.

He made the remarks while addressing the AtoZero (Accelerate to Net Zero) ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a statement.

"Das highlighted the importance of reducing the cost of Green Hydrogen through investments in research, development, and innovation. These investments aim to identify cost-effective methods for green hydrogen production," it added.

He also advocated for leveraging economies of scale in transportation (including pipeline and liquefaction) and storage facilities by establishing hydrogen hubs. These hubs would promote greater utilisation of infrastructure, further advancing the green hydrogen sector.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) has also set up a pavilion at the event, which was inaugurated by Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof on Thursday.

Das mentioned that Ireda is expecting its initial public offering (IPO) to enable the company to augment its capital base to meet its future capital requirements and for onward lending.

Also Read L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM Govt unveils Green Hydrogen standards, sets emission limits for production Ireda partners with banks to boost renewable energy projects in India Green hydrogen to be future fuel: R K Singh urges industry participation IREDA posts 36% YoY growth in loan sanctions at Rs 32,586 cr: CMD PK Das India is rapidly resolving trade disputes: What does that mean for the WTO? Denmark announces 'Wind Alliance India' to boost net neutrality efforts Govt notifies amendments to decriminalise Cable Television Networks Rules IndiGo introduces fuel charge up to Rs 1,000 to offset rising ATF prices UAE investors eye infra, education, food processing, fin sectors: Goyal

Ireda, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, is a non-banking financial institution engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects related to new and renewable sources of energy, energy efficiency and conservation.