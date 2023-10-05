close
Sensex (0.62%)
65631.57 + 405.53
Nifty (0.56%)
19545.75 + 109.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5892.45 + 37.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40046.00 -1.50
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44213.35 + 249.30
Heatmap

Need investments to reduce green hydrogen production cost: Ireda CMD

The cost of producing green hydrogen can be lowered through investments in research, development, and innovation, state-owned Ireda CMD Pradip Kumar Das has said

green hydrogen

Das mentioned that Ireda is expecting its initial public offering (IPO) to enable the company to augment its capital base to meet its future capital requirements and for onward lending

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The cost of producing green hydrogen can be lowered through investments in research, development, and innovation, state-owned Ireda CMD Pradip Kumar Das has said.
He made the remarks while addressing the AtoZero (Accelerate to Net Zero) ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a statement.
"Das highlighted the importance of reducing the cost of Green Hydrogen through investments in research, development, and innovation. These investments aim to identify cost-effective methods for green hydrogen production," it added.
He also advocated for leveraging economies of scale in transportation (including pipeline and liquefaction) and storage facilities by establishing hydrogen hubs. These hubs would promote greater utilisation of infrastructure, further advancing the green hydrogen sector.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) has also set up a pavilion at the event, which was inaugurated by Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof on Thursday.
Das mentioned that Ireda is expecting its initial public offering (IPO) to enable the company to augment its capital base to meet its future capital requirements and for onward lending.

Also Read

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Govt unveils Green Hydrogen standards, sets emission limits for production

Ireda partners with banks to boost renewable energy projects in India

Green hydrogen to be future fuel: R K Singh urges industry participation

IREDA posts 36% YoY growth in loan sanctions at Rs 32,586 cr: CMD PK Das

India is rapidly resolving trade disputes: What does that mean for the WTO?

Denmark announces 'Wind Alliance India' to boost net neutrality efforts

Govt notifies amendments to decriminalise Cable Television Networks Rules

IndiGo introduces fuel charge up to Rs 1,000 to offset rising ATF prices

UAE investors eye infra, education, food processing, fin sectors: Goyal

Ireda, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, is a non-banking financial institution engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects related to new and renewable sources of energy, energy efficiency and conservation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IREDA hydrogen fuel MNRE renewable sources

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesENG vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023Google Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon