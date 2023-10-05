close
Sensex (0.62%)
65631.57 + 405.53
Nifty (0.56%)
19545.75 + 109.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5892.45 + 37.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40046.00 -1.50
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44213.35 + 249.30
Heatmap

Denmark announces 'Wind Alliance India' to boost net neutrality efforts

WAI is a strategic initiative that aims to drive innovation, knowledge exchange, and investments to propel the growth of wind energy in India

green energy

Founding members including Vestas Wind Technology India Pvt Ltd foresee WAI as a promising platform for boosting India's wind ambitions

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Denmark has announced its Wind Alliance India (WAI) initiative in a bid to boost collaborative efforts between the two countries in the sustainable energy solutions sector and advance their joint global goal towards net neutrality, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.
This announcement by the Embassy of Denmark in India comes during the Windergy India 2023 summit in Chennai, in which Denmark is a Green Strategic Partner country.
WAI is a strategic initiative that aims to drive innovation, knowledge exchange, and investments to propel the growth of wind energy in India, promoting clean and renewable energy sources.
Leading Danish and Indian organisations including Vestas Wind Technology India Pvt Ltd, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, LAUTEC, Baettr India Pvt Ltd, The Confederation of Danish Industry, Danish Chamber of Commerce, Indo Danish Chamber of Commerce, Danish Energy Agency, Global Wind Energy Council, State of Green, and Indian Wind Turbines Manufacturing Association (IWTMA) are founding partners along with the Embassy of Denmark in India, the release added.
The initiative comes at an opportune time as India massively pushes towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2070. Meanwhile, Denmark is also on the path to reducing carbon emissions by 70 per cent by 2030 and achieving net neutrality by 2050, as per its Global Climate Action Strategy.
WAI is demonstrative of activities under the Green Strategic Partnership signed in 2020 between India and Denmark, which seeks to deliver on both countries' ambitious climate and sustainable energy goals.

Also Read

Denmark's energy consumption down in 2022 as renewables gain ground

Protesters try to storm Baghdad Green Zone over burning of Quran in Denmark

Inox Wind gets 150 MW wind energy project from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd

Non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity to be 68.4% by 2031-32

Power demand in India shrinks in March thanks to unexpected rains: CRISIL

Govt notifies amendments to decriminalise Cable Television Networks Rules

IndiGo introduces fuel charge up to Rs 1,000 to offset rising ATF prices

UAE investors eye infra, education, food processing, fin sectors: Goyal

Cyber insurance gains momentum in India, set to witness growth: Deloitte

Tourism recovery in Asia-Pacific region strong, robust post pandemic: PATA

The Danish Ambassador to India Freddy Svane hopes that alliances like these will further boost our joint commitment for a greener planet, the release said.
"As the world goes green renewables become more and more important. India's energy demand will triple in the near future, and all sources of energy must be harnessed. Wind is an important energy resource. Now it is time to get out of the present standstill. From repowering to near-shore and hopefully offshore. Nice words must be replaced with real action," said Svane.
While positioning India as a strong market for investment in the wind energy sector, the WAI initiative will seek to foster collaboration between relevant Danish and Indian industries, businesses, government bodies, research institutions, and financial stakeholders.
Founding members including Vestas Wind Technology India Pvt Ltd foresee WAI as a promising platform for boosting India's wind ambitions.
"India has an ambition to become a net zero economy by 2070 and install 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 of which wind will contribute 140 GW. WAI will mainly focus on onshore, nearshore, repowering and offshore wind keeping in mind the Indo-Danish Green Strategic Partnership of leveraging scale of India and skill of Denmark. Indeed, a welcome step. We wish WAI all the success to make a distinct mark in Indian wind sector," said Amar Harishchandra Variawa, Vice President and Country Head, Business Development and Public Affairs, Vestas Wind Technology India Pvt Ltd, the release added.
For Indian partners like IWTMA, the alliance exemplifies the continuing cooperation between India and Denmark.
"The Wind Alliance India will further foster the development of India's emerging offshore wind sector, technology cooperation, skilling and job creation. We will be creating a new history after the initial cooperation from DANIDA three decades back," said DV Giri, Secretary General, IWTMA.
WAI invites applications for membership from Danish and Indian partners operating in the wind energy sector, with an interest in advancing the wind energy landscape in both India and Denmark, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Wind power firms wind power generation Wind capacity wind power sector

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesENG vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023Google Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon