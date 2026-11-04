Wednesday, November 04, 2026 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / NHPC, Essar Renewables partner on $475 million renewable project in Andhra

NHPC, Essar Renewables partner on $475 million renewable project in Andhra

Project will integrate solar, wind and battery energy storage systems to supply renewable power

NHPC, Hydro power

NHPC, India's largest hydropower producer, has been expanding its presence in the solar and wind energy segments | Wikimedia commons

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 12:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian firm Essar Power's renewable energy unit ​and NHPC will develop a 300-megawatt ​green energy project in southern ‌Andhra Pradesh, the company said, with the parent firm investing about 45 billion rupees ($475 million).

NHPC, India's largest hydropower producer, has been expanding its presence in the solar and wind energy segments.

Project will integrate solar, wind and battery energy storage systems to supply renewable power.

Part of Essar Power's strategy to build a diversified 5 GW ​portfolio spanning renewable, thermal and gas-based power generation, Essar ‌said.

It also supports India's efforts to expand ​renewable ‌energy capacity and strengthen grid reliability amid ‌rising electricity demand, while also aligning with the country's ‌goal of ​reaching 500 GW ​of renewable energy capacity by 2030.  

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Motor Insurance

Irdai introduces four-layer motor insurance structure from December 15

The percentage of non-standard quality (NSQ) drugs in tested samples has been steadily declining, pointing to improvements in quality assurance. Simultaneously, efforts to crack down on spurious medicines are intensifying, with a rise in raids on ill

Compliance backlogs delay drug batch releases at pharma plants: Study

cement, construction, infrastructure, realty

Cement market steadily narrows to 2-horse race between UltraTech, Ambujapremium

FOPNL India, FSSAI front of pack labels, packaged food warning labels, food industry FOPNL, Supreme Court FSSAI, high sugar salt fat labels, IFBA, PHFI, nutrition labelling India

Front of package norms divide stakeholders on implementation timeline

TRAI

Trai imposes penalties of up to ₹1 crore per circle for interconnect delays

Topics : NHPC Essar Essar Power Andhra Pradesh

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyBharti Airtel Q2 Results PreviewUS midterms 2026HSBC India Services PMISBI Bank ShareBHEL Share PriceGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 12:24 PM IST