Compliance backlogs delay drug batch releases at pharma plants: Study

Pending investigations into manufacturing incidents are delaying drug batch releases, with 80 per cent of respondents in a survey by Vector Consulting Group reporting such disruptions. Some investigations take up to six months to close, affecting production schedules and operational efficiency.

The study, The Compliance Spiral in Pharma Manufacturing, surveyed 30 pharmaceutical manufacturing professionals across mid- to large-scale US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)-approved formulation plants in India. It did not specify the number of plants covered.

The report found that all surveyed plants had pending investigations, with 90 per cent reporting between 15 and 35 open incidents. Senior management spent an estimated 27 per cent of their time managing incident backlogs, diverting attention from productivity and yield improvements.

According to the report, human errors accounted for 56 per cent of production incidents, followed by equipment-related issues at 23 per cent and procedural gaps at 11 per cent.

The study identified excessive documentation and supervisory workload as key contributors to recurring manufacturing errors.

Operators made a weighted average of 120 entries in batch production records per batch, alongside their regular manufacturing responsibilities. Around 93 per cent of respondents said documentation-related errors accounted for at least one-fifth of production incidents.

Further, 80 per cent of respondents reported that supervisors oversaw five or more production lines during a shift, limiting the time available for verification.

“The real test of a robust quality system is not how much documentation it generates, but whether it helps prevent errors and resolve deviations without disrupting production,” said Chandrachur Datta, partner and co-author of the white paper at Vector Consulting Group.

Delays in investigations

The survey found that 83 per cent of respondents reported repeated revisions to investigation reports, while 77 per cent linked delayed evidence collection to information gaps. Another 73 per cent said conflicting departmental priorities contributed to delays or rework.

Investigation closure timelines increased from approximately 29 days in cases involving fewer revisions to 48 days where revisions were extensive.

The researchers suggested simplifying batch records, reducing supervisory overload and improving coordination between production and quality assurance teams.

According to Vector, these interventions could reduce new manufacturing incidents by 30–50 per cent and shorten investigation closure timelines by 20–40 per cent.