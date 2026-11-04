Wednesday, November 04, 2026 | 06:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Compliance backlogs delay drug batch releases at pharma plants: Study

Compliance backlogs delay drug batch releases at pharma plants: Study

Vector Consulting survey finds manufacturing incident investigations taking up to six months to resolve, delaying drug batch releases and affecting productivity at pharma plants

The percentage of non-standard quality (NSQ) drugs in tested samples has been steadily declining, pointing to improvements in quality assurance. Simultaneously, efforts to crack down on spurious medicines are intensifying, with a rise in raids on ill

Representative Picture

Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 6:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pending investigations into manufacturing incidents are delaying drug batch releases, with 80 per cent of respondents in a survey by Vector Consulting Group reporting such disruptions. Some investigations take up to six months to close, affecting production schedules and operational efficiency.
 
The study, The Compliance Spiral in Pharma Manufacturing, surveyed 30 pharmaceutical manufacturing professionals across mid- to large-scale US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)-approved formulation plants in India. It did not specify the number of plants covered.
 
The report found that all surveyed plants had pending investigations, with 90 per cent reporting between 15 and 35 open incidents. Senior management spent an estimated 27 per cent of their time managing incident backlogs, diverting attention from productivity and yield improvements.
  
According to the report, human errors accounted for 56 per cent of production incidents, followed by equipment-related issues at 23 per cent and procedural gaps at 11 per cent.
 
The study identified excessive documentation and supervisory workload as key contributors to recurring manufacturing errors.

Also Read

pharma, generic drugs, generic medicine, medicine

Centre plans to expand import clearance gateways for drugs, medical devices

pharma industry, drugs, pharmaceuticals

Pharma industry seeks clarity on CDSCO solvent order's export ambit

pharma, pharmacy, capsule

HRV Pharma acquires German firm Phatebo, enters finished formulations biz

pharma, pharmacy, capsule

ERP transformation key to ensuring pharma manufacturing continuity: Experts

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit falls 36% on one-time charges, revenue rises 12%

 
Operators made a weighted average of 120 entries in batch production records per batch, alongside their regular manufacturing responsibilities. Around 93 per cent of respondents said documentation-related errors accounted for at least one-fifth of production incidents.
 
Further, 80 per cent of respondents reported that supervisors oversaw five or more production lines during a shift, limiting the time available for verification.
 
“The real test of a robust quality system is not how much documentation it generates, but whether it helps prevent errors and resolve deviations without disrupting production,” said Chandrachur Datta, partner and co-author of the white paper at Vector Consulting Group.
 
Delays in investigations
 
The survey found that 83 per cent of respondents reported repeated revisions to investigation reports, while 77 per cent linked delayed evidence collection to information gaps. Another 73 per cent said conflicting departmental priorities contributed to delays or rework.
 
Investigation closure timelines increased from approximately 29 days in cases involving fewer revisions to 48 days where revisions were extensive.
 
The researchers suggested simplifying batch records, reducing supervisory overload and improving coordination between production and quality assurance teams.
 
According to Vector, these interventions could reduce new manufacturing incidents by 30–50 per cent and shorten investigation closure timelines by 20–40 per cent.
 

More From This Section

power, power sector

Spot power prices jump 149% to ₹6.66 per unit in October on demand surge

green hydrogen

Green hydrogen push faces reality check as projects struggle to take offpremium

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Centre proposes mandatory qualified personnel for drug batch release

Mineral

NMDC's iron ore output rises 18% to 5.04 million tonnes in October 2026

FSSAI

Explained: Why Maharashtra govt moved Bombay High Court against FSSAI

Topics : drugs Pharma pharmaceutical firms

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to WatchAndhra Pradesh School HolidayDelhi AQI TodayCyclone MurasuSensex Todaysbi bank quarterly resultsBosch Share PriceGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 6:05 AM IST