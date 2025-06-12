NMDC plans to hire nearly 1,000 in Chhattisgarh recruitment drive

India’s largest iron ore producer, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), has initiated one of its biggest hiring campaigns to date, seeking to onboard approximately 1,000 employees.

This recruitment drive is part of the company’s expansion strategy, focusing on bolstering operations within Chhattisgarh’s strategically vital Bailadila mining sector. NMDC plans to recruit for job roles spanning from machine operators and engineers to electricians, support staff, and field roles, a company official said.

To achieve 100 million tonnes of iron ore production by 2030, NMDC is doubling its capacity across all operations. A senior officer in the project said the Bailadila iron