Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Offshore syndication of loans at 15-year high, zooms to $21 bn in 2023

Over $4 bn deals on the cards in Jan-Mar as trend continues

Funding
Premium

Manojit SahaAnjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Funds raised by India Inc. through offshore loan syndication hit a 15-year high in 2023 with companies and banks raising $21.4 billion, the highest since 2007.

The momentum is expected to continue in 2024 as well with over $4 billion funds raising expected in the first three months of this year.

Companies raise funds, both onshore and offshore, depending on interest rates and activities. Funds raised offshore can be deployed in overseas activities.

 “With India’s macro being positive, we expect this quarter to also be quite busy, with offshore syndicated loan supply for India to potentially exceed $4 billion,” said

Also Read

HDFC Bank disburses Rs 48k crore home loans in Q2, Casa ratio falls

PSBs stepping up recovery of bad loans to meet FinMin's 40% target: Report

Byju's reaches agreement to rework terms of $1.2 billion loan: Report

Loan sanctions through NBFCs slip sharply to 5.7% in June quarter

Top car loans: Compare interest rates, EMIs and processing fees

TN global investors meet: Tata Electronics, JSW, TVS unveil mega plans

Rural startups seek better supply chain, infra, easier access to funds

IT firms may report soft Q3 as higher furloughs to weigh on revenue growth

Shoe imports ban, sops to help footwear industry hit $90 bn mark: Report

Tata Electronics to sign deal worth over Rs 12,000 cr with TN govt: Report

Topics : loan fundings India Inc debt Bank loans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon