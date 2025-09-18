Oil ministry plans scheme to offset GST hike costs for upstream firms

The government is working on a scheme to compensate upstream oil and gas companies for higher input costs following the recent GST hike on exploration and production (E&P) services, a senior government official said.

“We are assessing an expenditure-side scheme to compensate the upstream companies, something to look at the stranded taxes. The higher GST eats away the companies’ margins. The proposal will be sent to the finance ministry for approval,” the official said.

As crude oil and natural gas are outside the purview of GST, an increase in the cost of exploration, development and production—owing to higher GST on