Home / Industry / News / Oil ministry plans scheme to offset GST hike costs for upstream firms

Oil ministry plans scheme to offset GST hike costs for upstream firms

The oil ministry is considering a scheme to compensate upstream companies for higher costs after GST on E&P services rose to 18 per cent, raising concerns of stranded taxes

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo: Bloomberg)
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

The government is working on a scheme to compensate upstream oil and gas companies for higher input costs following the recent GST hike on exploration and production (E&P) services, a senior government official said.
 
“We are assessing an expenditure-side scheme to compensate the upstream companies, something to look at the stranded taxes. The higher GST eats away the companies’ margins. The proposal will be sent to the finance ministry for approval,” the official said.
 
As crude oil and natural gas are outside the purview of GST, an increase in the cost of exploration, development and production—owing to higher GST on
