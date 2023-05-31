close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ONDC limits discounts to Rs 100 per order in new incentive scheme

The cap for maximum price incentive has been fixed at Rs 100 per order and it should not exceed 50% of the order value, including shipping charges

BS Web Team New Delhi
ONDC

Representative Image: ONDC

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has brought changes in its incentive structure, placing caps on price discounts and a floor for the order value, according to a report in The Financial Express. The new incentive regime will come into effect on Thursday, June 1 and will continue til June 28.
ONDC offered incentives for facilitating the onboarding of new sellers onto the network as well as boosting transactions. The cap for maximum price incentive has been fixed at Rs 100 per order and it should not exceed 50 per cent of the order value, including shipping charges.

Orders should have a minimum order value of Rs 200 for food and beverages to be eligible. The threshold for all other categories is higher at Rs 300, which includes shipping charges, before any pricing incentives coming into effect.
ONDC said that a buyer can encash the discount for up to five transactions per month, while a buyer app can only offer up to 20 discounted offers per brand per day. Previously, buyers could take advantage of discounts on three orders per day although the total number of orders was capped at 30.

Also, if the number of discounted orders crosses 1,000 for a buyer app, the app has to ensure that the number of orders, for which it can claim incentive in a week, should not exceed more than 50 per cent of overall delivered orders in the week.
The move comes as ONDC said it is averaging around 9,000 orders per day, around 64 per cent down from the peak of 25,000 orders achieved earlier this month. ONDC started the incentive programme when the network was clocking fewer than 100 orders a day.

Also Read

ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

4 reasons why HSBC thinks Zomato is a great buy at the current levels

ONDC faces weakening growth online, snags likely to hit expansion

Swiggy shuts premium grocery delivery service 'Handpicked' in Bengaluru

US investment firm Invesco slashes Swiggy valuation by 33% to $5.5 billion

Tatas create war chest of over Rs 7,600 crore for electronics business

India plans to link prices of domestic lithium with London Metal Exchange

Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt

Aviation regulator DGCA simplifies application process for heliport license

CIL eyes Rs 2,703-crore incremental revenue with 8% thermal coal hike


The cap on discounts comes at a time when ONDC is seen as a serious challenger to the popularity of Zomato and Swiggy in India’s food delivery market. With the discount cap coming into force starting tomorrow, the price gap between ONDC and the two delivery giants might come down.
Topics : Swiggy Zomato BS Web Reports Food delivery industry

First Published: May 31 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

ONDC limits discounts to Rs 100 per order in new incentive scheme

ONDC
2 min read

New Parliament is distraction, BJP can't discuss real issues: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

ITR filing: Online ITR2 form for FY2022-23 (AY 2023-24) available

ITR filing
3 min read

Newly married couples get contraceptives at mass wedding in MP; sparks row

Indian Wedding
3 min read

Xiaomi 14 Pro specifications leaked before release, full details below

Xiaomi
2 min read

Most Popular

Vedanta-Foxconn chip venture application for India funding to be rejected

Anil Agarwal
3 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, NMDC, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, PTC Inds

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

BlackRock cuts Byju's valuation again. This time by 62% to $8.4 billion

Byju's
1 min read

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 450 pts; Smallcaps shine in weak trade

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read

Deadline nearing, only 41% of Centre's FAME II scheme target met so far

Electric vehicles
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon