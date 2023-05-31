close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India plans to link prices of domestic lithium with London Metal Exchange

The move to link the prices comes after the Geological Survey of India (GSI) conducted an exploration of the blocks of REEs and lithium in the country

BS Web Team New Delhi
File photo of an automotive lithium-ion battery. Photo: Reuters

File photo of an automotive lithium-ion battery.( Photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 12:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is planning to link the price of domestic lithium to the weekly prices of lithium hydroxide monohydrate published by the London Metal Exchange (LME), according to a report in The Economic Times (ET). Currently, there is no uniform criterion for estimating the value of lithium or rare earth elements (REEs) found in the country.
The move to peg the prices comes after the Geological Survey of India (GSI) explored the blocks of REEs and lithium in the country.

Bidding for these blocks cannot be conducted currently without uniform standards, as the revenue distributed to states from mining is linked to the average sale price (ASP) of a metal.
“An amendment has now been drafted to the Minerals (Other than Atomic and Hydro Carbons Energy Minerals) Concession Rules, 2016 that suggests how to calculate the price of lithium and rare earth elements extracted in the country,” a senior government official told ET.

The Indian Bureau of Mines will be asked to publish the ASP of rare earth oxide after referring to the basis on which prices are published by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
With the push toward adopting electric vehicles and decarbonisation, the demand for lithium and REEs has risen globally. REEs are widely used in the production of electronic devices.

Also Read

After lithium reserve in J&K, 15 rare earth elements discovered in Andhra

Imported drugs for rare diseases to be exempt from customs duty

Nasa tracks two large asteroids approaching Earth at more than 30,000 kmph

Of metals and rare earths

Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24; CAD may widen further: Economic Survey

BJP can be defeated if Opposition is 'aligned properly': Rahul Gandhi

Raj HC takes suo motu cognizance of rising suicides in coaching institutes

Shah to visit Manipur's Moreh on Myanmar border, review security measures

India records 310 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 4,222

NIA raids 25 locations across India in Phulwari Sharif case linked with PFI


The methodology for arriving at the ASP of many in-demand metals has been mentioned in the existing Mineral Concession Rules. The settlement price of copper, lead, nickel, tin, aluminium, and zinc on the LME is used as a parameter to fix Indian prices. For gold and silver prices, the London Bullion Market Association auction price is taken.
India is projected to have 13.07 million tonnes of in-situ monazite (containing approximately 55-60 per cent total rare earth elements oxide) resources in the coastal sands of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, and in the inland placer deposits in parts of Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, according to official estimates.

If approved, the proposed pricing methodology will help state governments in fixing the ASP and value of estimated resources (VER) mineral blocks.
Topics : lithium GSI report London Metal Exchange BS Web Reports

First Published: May 31 2023 | 12:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Deloitte flags Adani Port transactions citing 'insufficient disclosures'

Gautam Adani
3 min read

Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt

ibc
2 min read

Campus Activewear extends fall; slips 12% in two days on weak Q4 results

Campus Activewear files draft papers with Sebi to garner funds via IPO
3 min read

Does POCSO, immediate arrest not apply to Brij Bhushan: Sibal flays govt

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan
2 min read

Trump vows to end birthright citizenship if he wins in US prez polls 2024

Donald Trump
2 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

wrestlers protest
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

India's monsoon rains advance after stalling for the past 11 days

Vijay Chowk and Raisina hills, new delhi, rains, monsoon
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon