Just 7% Indians want doctors to prescribe only generic drugs: Survey

Just seven per cent of Indians support guidelines by the National Medicine Commission (NMC) asking doctors to prescribe only generic medicines, according to an online survey.

As many as 85 per cent Indians supported guidelines that prohibit doctors from receiving gifts and commissions from various establishments, said LocalCircles, a social media platform for community-building.

Around 60 per cent people preferred doctors to mention the names of both the branded drug and the generic version. People said the choice would enable them to make decisions about medication by availability and affordability.

As many as 72 per cent of respondents believed that their doctors are receiving commissions from multiple sources, including labs, nursing homes, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and chemists.

The NMC issued a directive on August 2, mandating doctors to prescribe generic salts or drugs instead of branded generics. Failure to comply could lead to penalties, including the suspension of medical licences upon repeated violations.

The survey collected responses from more than 43,000 citizens in 326 districts. Respondents emphasised the importance of swift investigations and actions against violators, accompanied by transparent communication with complainants to instill faith in the process.

LocalCircles plans to present the survey findings to stakeholders involved in implementing the NMC guidelines.