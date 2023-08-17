Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.59%)
65151.02 -388.40
Nifty (-0.51%)
19365.25 -99.75
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
37895.50 + 93.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
5341.35 + 11.75
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43891.35 -55.05
Heatmap

Just 7% Indians want doctors to prescribe only generic drugs: Survey

60% respondents wanted doctors to mention names of both branded drug and generic version

Cipla

The focus on consumer health or over-the-counter (OTC) products has been a work in progress at Cipla.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Just seven per cent of Indians support guidelines by the National Medicine Commission (NMC) asking doctors to prescribe only generic medicines, according to an online survey.

As many as 85 per cent Indians supported guidelines that prohibit doctors from receiving gifts and commissions from various establishments, said LocalCircles, a social media platform for community-building.

Around 60 per cent people preferred doctors to mention the names of both the branded drug and the generic version. People said the choice would enable them to make decisions about medication by availability and affordability.

As many as 72 per cent of respondents believed that their doctors are receiving commissions from multiple sources, including labs, nursing homes, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and chemists.

The NMC issued a directive on August 2, mandating doctors to prescribe generic salts or drugs instead of branded generics. Failure to comply could lead to penalties, including the suspension of medical licences upon repeated violations.

The survey collected responses from more than 43,000 citizens in 326 districts. Respondents emphasised the importance of swift investigations and actions against violators, accompanied by transparent communication with complainants to instill faith in the process.

Also Read

What are generic medicines and how India became the 'pharmacy of the world'

IMA opposes NMC move to mandate doctors to prescribe only generic medicines

Medicines for anxiety, diabetes to get cheaper as NPPA fixes ceiling prices

Essential medicines set for a highest ever price rise of 12% this year

Medical Council guidelines bar doctors from taking freebies from firms

2 out of 3 firms paying for employees' upskilling programme: Scaler survey

Honer Homes launch Rs 3,000 cr gated community project in Hyderabad

Women-led MSMEs avail Rs 430 crore in loans in FY2023: Impact report

Avg rent in Gururgram increases by 28% annually in Jan-Jun: Savilis

New regulations to boost mineral mining and revenue sharing in India


LocalCircles plans to present the survey findings to stakeholders involved in implementing the NMC guidelines.
Topics : generic medicines Indian doctors

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayIMD Weather Update TodayJPMorgan IndexTop Headlines TodayCochin Shipyard Share PriceUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Hospital revenues to grow 8-10% in FY24 on rise in lifestyle disease: ICRAM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Banana prices rise to Rs 100 per kg amid shortage of supply from Tamil NaduLS Speaker nominates Rahul to Parl Standing Committee on Defence

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon