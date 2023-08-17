New regulations to boost mineral mining and revenue sharing in India

In a recent development, miners who discover critical and deep-seated minerals in India could soon be entitled to revenue shares from the mining blocks over the span of a 50-year lease period, according to a report by Mint.

This strategic move also includes the possibility of granting miners the authority to extract mineral blocks from surveyed areas that will later be auctioned for mining leases. Such provisions aim to ensure a consistent income stream for the mining entities across multiple mines harbouring diverse mineral deposits.

These significant changes are part of the forthcoming regulations for Exploration Licences (EL), which will be introduced following the approval of amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act during the recent monsoon session of the Parliament.

The envisaged revenue-sharing strategy aims to attract junior mining companies into mineral exploration. This strategic move is anticipated to foster the discovery and extraction of 29 critical and deep-seated minerals, including in-demand resources like lithium, copper, gold, silver, diamond, molybdenum, and cadmium, many of which are currently imported.





Also Read: Top four electric two-wheeler makers give refund of Rs 10 crore to buyers The finalisation of new EL rules is slated for the upcoming weeks. The issuance of the initial set of licenses is projected to take place before the end of the year.

The bid criteria for EL will hinge on the percentage revenue share that the license holder will receive from the auction premium paid by the lessee to the state government during a successful mining lease auction for the entire 50-year lease duration.

Also Read Bill introduced to start private mining of deep-seated critical minerals Minerals Security Partnership: What is it, and why is it important? Right to Repair: how to access it, what it covers, and consumer benefits India set to get its first list of critical minerals on Wednesday Mines and Minerals Bill passed in RS, special focus on critical minerals Centre aims at 60-80% local value addition in IT hardware in 5-10 years Led by Twamev, Apple, retail leasing in Delhi up 65% between Jan and June Top four electric two-wheeler makers give refund of Rs 10 crore to buyers Smartphone manufacturers expected to hire 60,000 in next 6-12 months Demand for content creators witnesses significant increase: Report

These licenses are valid for five years, extendable by an additional year. According to the conditions, the licensee must release 75 per cent of the area within three years, retaining only 25 per cent. After completing the exploration, the state government will initiate an auction for the mining lease area within a year of receiving the Geological Report from the Exploration License holder. If the state government fails to conduct the lease auction within the stipulated period, the central government reserves the right to undertake the auction.

