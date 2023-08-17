Honer Homes launch Rs 3,000 cr gated community project in Hyderabad

City-based construction firm Honer Homes on Thursday announced the launch of a Rs 3,000 crore gated community project here, claimed to be the largest in the city.

According to Promoter-Director of Honer Prime Housing Balu Chowdary, 'Honer Signatis' is being developed with 7.8 million sqft built up area housing 3,266 apartments in about 28 acres.

As much as nine million sqft (90 lakh sqft) is currently under construction. Projects of about 10 million sqft are currently in the planning stage for future development, Chowdary said in a press conference, speaking about his company's works.

The firm has already completed two projects of 3.2 million sqft in the city, he further said.

He said Honer Homes is offering its customers a limited time irresistible launch price and hoped that all home seekers would take advantage of it.

Also Read Sole Congress MP from Maharashtra Suresh Dhanorkar dies after brief illness Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband's role Balu Forge Industries Q4 net profit grows 43% to over Rs 15 crore Walmart Global Tech gets Balu Chaturvedula as new Country Head for India LIC Housing Finance, HDFC: Trading strategies for housing finance companies Women-led MSMEs avail Rs 430 crore in loans in FY2023: Impact report Avg rent in Gururgram increases by 28% annually in Jan-Jun: Savilis New regulations to boost mineral mining and revenue sharing in India Centre aims at 60-80% local value addition in IT hardware in 5-10 years Led by Twamev, Apple, retail leasing in Delhi up 65% between Jan and June