Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 10:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / OTT platforms turn to daily TV-style shows to boost audience engagement

OTT platforms turn to daily TV-style shows to boost audience engagement

Streaming platforms like JioHotstar, Netflix, and Hoichoi are experimenting with daily episode releases and hybrid models to retain audiences and drive profitability

video streaming, ott, online tv, over the top, content, web series, web show
premium

The move coincides with platforms’ broader focus on profitability and expanding advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) revenue streams.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As binge-watching fatigue sets in, streaming platforms are rethinking their release strategies to keep audiences coming back daily. OTT platforms are now experimenting with television-style formats, rolling out long-running shows with daily episodes to build habit-driven engagement and stickiness.
 
The trend marks a shift from the early days of over-the-top (OTT) streaming, when platforms dropped entire seasons at once, to the now-common weekly release model — and increasingly, daily episode launches.
 
Platforms pivot to daily-viewing habits
 
“One of the objectives we have for JioHotstar is to ensure that viewers engage with us every day, not just over weekends,” said Kevin
Topics : OTT users OTT platforms Netflix Hotstar Amazon Prime OTT video service
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon