OTT platforms turn to daily TV-style shows to boost audience engagement

As binge-watching fatigue sets in, streaming platforms are rethinking their release strategies to keep audiences coming back daily. OTT platforms are now experimenting with television-style formats, rolling out long-running shows with daily episodes to build habit-driven engagement and stickiness.

The trend marks a shift from the early days of over-the-top (OTT) streaming, when platforms dropped entire seasons at once, to the now-common weekly release model — and increasingly, daily episode launches.

Platforms pivot to daily-viewing habits

“One of the objectives we have for JioHotstar is to ensure that viewers engage with us every day, not just over weekends,” said Kevin