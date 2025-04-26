Over 86,000 AI patents filed in India between 2010 and 2025: Nasscom

Over 86,000 AI Patents filed during 2010-2025, accounting for over 25% of all tech patents filed in India, Nasscom

Nasscom on the eve of ‘World Intellectual Property (IP) Day’ released the 8th edition of its annual Patenting Trends in India report titled, ‘Patent Pulse 2025 – Decoding India’s Ascent in AI Patent Landscape.’ Key findings:

India continues to maintain its 5th position in global patent filings

· India’s patent-to-GDP ratio increasing 2.6 times— from 144 in 2013 to 381 in 2023.

· India's share in total global patents granted increased over 2X