Parliamentary committee bats for annual review of rail freight rates

Advertise on rail coaches, wagons for revenue boost, says panel

A parliamentary panel has urged Indian Railways to review freight rates annually and rationalise pricing to boost competitiveness against road transport.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

The ministry of railways should conduct annual comprehensive assessments of its freight rates and rationalise them to effectively compete with road transport and other modes, a parliamentary panel said on Tuesday.
 
“The Committee observed that the last revision of freight rates was undertaken in 2018 and that rates have remained unchanged since then. This approach reflects a strategic intent to balance multiple objectives like encouraging higher freight volumes, managing financial constraints, maintaining competitive pricing and responding to prevailing economic conditions,” the parliamentary standing committee on railways said in a report.
 
The panel urged the national transporter to undertake
