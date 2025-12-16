Parliamentary committee bats for annual review of rail freight rates

The ministry of railways should conduct annual comprehensive assessments of its freight rates and rationalise them to effectively compete with road transport and other modes, a parliamentary panel said on Tuesday.

“The Committee observed that the last revision of freight rates was undertaken in 2018 and that rates have remained unchanged since then. This approach reflects a strategic intent to balance multiple objectives like encouraging higher freight volumes, managing financial constraints, maintaining competitive pricing and responding to prevailing economic conditions,” the parliamentary standing committee on railways said in a report.

The panel urged the national transporter to undertake