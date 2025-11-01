Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pfizer sues to stop rival bid for Metsera by Denmark's Novo Nordisk

Pfizer sues to stop rival bid for Metsera by Denmark's Novo Nordisk

Novo said it planned to buy Metsera in a deal that could be worth up to $9 billion, and Metsera said the offer appeared to be superior to Pfizer's bid, which was announced in September

Pfizer (Photo: Wikicommons)

Pfizer said the offer from Novo cannot be considered superior to its bid because it carries significant regulatory risk that makes it unlikely to be completed | (Photo: Wikicommons)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Pfizer is suing over some unsolicited competition in its nearly $5 billion bid to buy the drugmaker Metsera.

New York-based Pfizer said Friday after markets closed that it was suing Metsera and a third drugmaker, Denmark's Novo Nordisk, over a bid for Metsera that Novo announced Thursday.

Novo said it planned to buy Metsera in a deal that could be worth up to $9 billion, and Metsera said the offer appeared to be superior to Pfizer's bid, which was announced in September.

Metsera Inc has no products on the market, but it is developing potential oral and injectable treatments. That includes some potential treatments that could target lucrative fields for obesity and diabetes.

 

Novo already has the treatments Wegovy and Ozempic on the market in those respective categories.

Pfizer said the offer from Novo cannot be considered superior to its bid because it carries significant regulatory risk that makes it unlikely to be completed.

Pfizer, which ended development of a potential pill to treat obesity this spring, also said Novo's offer represents an illegal attempt by a company with a dominant market position to suppress competition.

Representatives of both Novo and Metsera did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

