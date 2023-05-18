close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pharma companies seek price ceiling exemption for low-cost medicines

The industry and the government are on the same page on trade margin rationalisation, however, the industry wants it to be implemented in a phased manner

BS Web Team New Delhi
pharmaceuticals

The NPPA sends notices to pharma companies that specify recovery of overcharged amounts

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 11:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the government is moving to impose a price ceiling on essential medicines, the pharmaceutical industry is looking for an exemption from ceiling price for all low-priced formulations up to Rs 5 per unit, The Economic Times (ET) reports.
Citing people aware of the developments, the newspaper reported that the industry lobby met government officials to request an exemption from the implementation of trade margin rationalisation (TMR) for formulations that cost less than Rs 10 per unit as well. The industry and the government are on the same page on TMR, however, the industry wants it to be implemented in a phased manner.

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) represents the country's biggest drug manufacturing companies. IPA, along with other lobby groups in their suggestions to the government asked for exemption from price ceiling regulations for low-priced formulations, the report said.
With support from the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association and the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India, the alliance was joined also joined by Karnataka Drugs & Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, among other bodies.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) is empowered to impose price ceilings on essential medicines under Schedule I of the Drugs (Price Control) order.
The government resumed the discussions regarding TMR on drugs and medical devices with industry stakeholders on May 16, ET reported.

Also Read

EPFO wage ceiling likely to be raised from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 21,000

US debt ceiling: Why the government of the USA may go bankrupt soon?

Sanitary napkins, diapers likely to be included in essential drugs list

Is Mankind Pharma IPO worth a subscription? Here's what brokerages suggest

India business to boost pharma, after US sales prove to be a mixed bag

Gen-Zs, millennials want work-life balance but cost of living crisis hovers

As the mercury soars, hiring of temp workers for cooling products rises too

Satcom spectrum auction: DoT likely to nudge Trai for recommendations

Assisted reproductive technology market to exceed $440 million by 2030

Auto parts firm Pricol moves CCI over Minda plan to buy 24.5% stake


To facilitate meaningful dialogue, the Department of Pharmaceuticals and the NPPA organised a meeting and invited members of Pharma associations and medical device manufacturers to understand their concerns and seek their suggestions.
Topics : Pharma industry pharmaceutical firms Alembic Pharmaceuticals Zydus Pharmaceuticals Glenmark Pharmaceuticals BS Web Reports generic medicines generic drugs

First Published: May 18 2023 | 11:03 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Volume Icon

TMS Ep435: Electronics export, Twitter CEO, realty stocks, US debt ceiling

TMS
2 min read

Snow clearance underway in Lahaul-Spiti, IMD issues yellow warning

Representative Image
1 min read

Vehicular movement to Imphal restored, trucks carry essential supplies

Manipur Protests
3 min read

Wrestlers march to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara amid protest against WFI chief

Wrestlers
3 min read

India records 906 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 10,179

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

SBI Funds Management gets RBI's nod to acquire 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank

The strategy to rapidly expand branch networks comes at a time when all other banks are going digital
2 min read

EV penetration: At 1.1%, India is far behind Asian average of 17.3%

electric vehicle
4 min read
Premium

Quickly provide engines for grounded fleet: IndiGo asks Pratt & Whitney

Indigo
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

These 3 PSU stocks can soar 20% as Nifty PSE index hits new all-time high

markets
3 min read
Web Exclusive

ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump

ITC
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon