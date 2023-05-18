Pharma companies seek price ceiling exemption for low-cost medicines

Citing people aware of the developments, the newspaper reported that the industry lobby met government officials to request an exemption from the implementation of trade margin rationalisation (TMR) for formulations that cost less than Rs 10 per unit as well. The industry and the government are on the same page on TMR, however, the industry wants it to be implemented in a phased manner.

As the government is moving to impose a price ceiling on essential medicines, the pharmaceutical industry is looking for an exemption from ceiling price for all low-priced formulations up to Rs 5 per unit, The Economic Times (ET) reports.