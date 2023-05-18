As the mercury soars, hiring of temp workers for cooling products rises too



A vice president at hiring firm Teamlease Services, Balasubramaniam, was quoted in the newspaper as saying that summer season-related temporary hiring to cater to after-sales requirements has increased. On the other hand, the demand for the in-store workforce engaged in cooling products has also increased by 15-20 per cent. As the country faces simmering heat, there has been a 20-25 per cent rise in the hiring for the workforce engaged in sales and services related to cooling products, a report published in The Economic Times (ET) said. Recruitment companies say that it has resulted in higher demand for such staff.



Companies that manufacture cooling products expect a further rise in demand for the temporary workforce for sales and maintenance needs as the heat makes its grip tighter in the country in the coming weeks, the ET report said. This is despite the relatively late onset of summer, thanks to the unexpected rains in March and April in North India. With mercury rising, Central and East India have been facing heat wave conditions for over a month now.

Sharing insights about the industry, a VP at Godrej Appliances was quoted in the report as saying, “Whenever demand for cooling products increases, it does lead to higher demand for workforce across the value chain — whether it’s manufacturing, retail, installation or after-sales.” “We are prepared to ramp up the temp workforce across the value chain,” the official added.