Phoenix Kothari lines up Rs 5K cr investment in TN footwear industry

J Rafiq Ahmed, managing director, Kothari Industrial Corporation, said the number of employees in Phoenix Kothari is expected to cross 55,000 by 2027

Phoenix Kothari (Photo: Phoenix Kothari website)

Shine Jacob
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

In a sign of Tamil Nadu competing with global footwear clusters like Dongguan in China and Campos Bom in Brazil, Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd on Wednesday announced a fresh investment of Rs 5,000 crore in footwear hubs across multiple locations in the state, which may create more than 53,000 jobs by 2027.
 
This is in addition to the Rs 5,000-crore investment it had already announced in Perambalur, where it has begun manufacturing Crocs brand footwear. The factory at the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu’s (SIPCOT) industrial park in Perambalur is operated through a company called JR One Footwear,
Topics : Tamil Nadu Footwear leather and footwear industry

