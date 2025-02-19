Phoenix Kothari lines up Rs 5K cr investment in TN footwear industry

In a sign of Tamil Nadu competing with global footwear clusters like Dongguan in China and Campos Bom in Brazil, Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd on Wednesday announced a fresh investment of Rs 5,000 crore in footwear hubs across multiple locations in the state, which may create more than 53,000 jobs by 2027.

This is in addition to the Rs 5,000-crore investment it had already announced in Perambalur, where it has begun manufacturing Crocs brand footwear. The factory at the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu’s (SIPCOT) industrial park in Perambalur is operated through a company called JR One Footwear,