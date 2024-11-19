Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Posco chases India dream again, thanks to IBC and rising steel capacity

Posco chases India dream again, thanks to IBC and rising steel capacity

The location of the new plant is not yet final, but Odisha is an option. If that happens, Posco's two-decade-long journey in India will have come full circle

steel
Premium

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korean steel major Posco is making a dash at setting up a steel plant in India. Yet again.
 
End-October, Sajjan Jindal-controlled JSW Group and Posco signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaboration in steel, battery materials and renewable energy sectors in India. The battery material is related to electric vehicles. The renewable energy is for captive requirements of a 5 million tonne integrated steel plant to be jointly set up by JSW Steel and Posco.
 
“Posco’s technical excellence, combined with our project execution capabilities, makes the partnership a win-win proposition,” Jayant Acharya, joint managing director and chief executive
Topics : Indian Economy Posco Steel Industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon