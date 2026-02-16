Monday, February 16, 2026 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / AI will reshape how humans work in the future, says Prasoon Joshi

AI will reshape how humans work in the future, says Prasoon Joshi

On the sidelines of the event, ANI spoke with Prasoon, who shared his thoughts on the future of artificial intelligence and its potential impact on society

Prasoon Joshi, CBFC Chairman

CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi. (File Photo: PTI)

ANI Bollywood
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 4:02 PM IST

Veteran lyricist and CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi on Monday attended the AI Summit in Delhi 2026.

On the sidelines of the event, ANI spoke with Prasoon, who shared his thoughts on the future of artificial intelligence and its potential impact on society.

"This is not like any other technology, which was very linear in its approach, or very compartmentalised in its impact...that you have invented a steam engine, and then the impact of the steam engine, you can calculate, and you can see where, which direction it will go. When we talk about AGI, you know, Artificial General Intelligence, which now everybody is talking about, it's going to the fundamentals of thinking, idea generation, innovation, everything," he said.

 

" So when you go to the fundamentals, I think it's going to definitely impact the way humans work, the way we work in future. So I don't subscribe to the extreme points of view on that. I believe there is a realistic challenge we face. And I'm sure that if we rightly put our minds together, we will be able to figure out what is right for us and how we need to cope with the changes which AI is going to bring," Prasoon added.

The AI Impact Summit, which kicked off on Monday in New Delhi, will welcome world leaders from across 20 countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and others.

UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres will also attend the event. From February 16 to 20, the Impact Summit, the first international AI summit hosted in the Global South, showcases New Delhi's ambition: to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful. At the core is India's audacious vision for sovereign AI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence India AI Impact Summit Prasoon Joshi

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 4:02 PM IST

