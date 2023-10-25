close
Punjab govt to constitute industrial advisory commissions for 26 sectors

According to the notification, each advisory commission will be headed by a renowned person from the relevant industrial sector who will hold a rank equivalent to that of a cabinet minister

Indian economy

The aim of the commission would be to make the business environment more conducive and friendly, the notification said

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 4:31 PM IST
The Punjab government has recently issued a notification for constituting industrial advisory commissions for 26 sectors aimed at promoting holistic business development in the state.
According to the notification, each advisory commission will be headed by a renowned person from the relevant industrial sector who will hold a rank equivalent to that of a cabinet minister.
The commission will have industry representatives who will be nominated by the government, it said.
The advisory commission is meant for several sectors, including textile, machine tools, sports goods, agri and food processing, rice milling and processing, bicycle and bicycle components, agriculture machinery and equipment, pharmaceuticals, alloys and steel, auto and auto components, and electronics.
Information technology, paper and paper-based packaging units, plywood and wood products, hotels and hospitality, plastics and chemical products, logistics, construction materials, retail and service industries, healthcare, tourism, media and entertainment, printing and packaging, medical tourism, wire drawing and fasteners, and real estate sectors will also come under the ambit of the advisory commission.
The aim of the commission would be to make the business environment more conducive and friendly, the notification said.
The commission will make the industry globally competitive by deliberating on important concerns of the sector, such as availability of skilled manpower, improving ease of doing business, and developing top-class infrastructure for the industry, it added.

Topics : Punjab manufacturing Textile agriculture economy

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

