close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Property registrations in Mumbai 37% higher during Navratri this year

Maharashtra earned Rs 435 crore from the registration of these properties this year

mumbai property registration

(Photo: Pexels)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 3:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The number of property registrations in Mumbai city rose 37.4 per cent during Navratri this year, as compared to last year, data released by real estate consultancy Knight Frank showed on Wednesday. This year, the Navratri fell between October 15 and 23. Last year, it was from September 26 and October 4.

This year, 4,594 units were registered during the nine days as compared to 3,343 units last year. Additionally, Maharashtra earned Rs 435 crore from registering these properties this year.

According to the data, as compared to the Shraddh period this year, the daily registrations rose 121.2 per cent in Navratri to 510 units from 231 units last year. This year, Shraddh fell between September 29 and October 14.  

The total revenue collections, primarily driven by increased registration volume, saw a 139 per cent increase, with total revenue collection of the Shraddh period being Rs 181 crore. During the same period, the per-day revenue collection also exhibited substantial growth, rising from Rs 13 crore per day to Rs 48 crore per day, marking a 272 per cent increase.

"While registration volumes remained muted in the initial 14 days of October 2023 as homebuyers avoid significant life milestones such as home registrations during the Shraddh period, with the commencement of the festive season, there was a noticeable upward shift in this trend. The numbers make Navratri 2023 better than the same period last year," said Shishir Bijal, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India.

"Registration volumes are expected to continue on a strong note as the festive season kicks in with the onset of Navratri followed by Dusshera and Diwali in the coming weeks. With sales volumes holding strong so far this year, moderately increasing property prices and stable policy interest rate would serve as the key catalysts for the housing market for the remainder of this year."

"Festive times always lead to a positive consumer sentiment and coupled with promotional offers by developers, an upswing in demand is generally witnessed. It also signifies that real estate continues to be viewed as a favourable asset class. The ongoing infrastructural projects across Mumbai which will boost connectivity multi-fold, have made the market even more bullish," Lucy Roychoudhury, head of sales and marketing at Runwal Group.

Also Read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

Home registrations in Pune doubled to 13,000 units in August: Knight Frank

Indian real estate sentiment score rose between April-June: Knight Frank

Macroeconomic factors, better consumer confidence push industry optimism up

Sale of mid-segment homes overtakes affordable in India: Knight Frank

DoT grants 2-month extension to telcos to register, verify SIM card sellers

Tata-owned Air India Express to double its pilot count in next one year

Jio tops in all nine mobile network parameters in first half of 2023: Ookla

Jogging on a treadmill: The tale of India's charging infrastructure

18% electricity generated in India will be solar by 2030, says IEA

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Mumbai Real Estate property Knight Frank navratri BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon