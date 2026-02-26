Rajasthan allocates ₹30 crore to promote small entrepreneur exports

He said that under the Rajasthan Export Promotion Policy, MSME Policy, and the ‘One District One Product’ scheme, entrepreneurs receive grants for participation in domestic and international fairs. Payments have been ensured to all eligible applicants under the schemes.

“Through various schemes, the state government is providing financial assistance to small entrepreneurs in the state to participate in fairs and exhibitions held both domestically and internationally to market their products. A provision of ₹30 crore has been made for this purpose,” the minister said.

While replying to a question in the state assembly, he stated that assistance for fairs held within the country is provided under the MSME Policy, while assistance for fairs held abroad is provided under the Export Promotion Policy.

“Entrepreneurs are paid assistance as reimbursement for expenses incurred at fairs or exhibitions,” he pointed out.

He stated that a total of 358 applications were received under the MSME Policy, of which 261 have been approved. The amount has been disbursed to 192 beneficiaries, while 80 applications are pending, and 17 have been rejected due to non-fulfilment of the prescribed criteria. He also said that MSME registration is mandatory for assistance and participation receipts must be attached.

The government has received 149 applications under the Rajasthan Export Promotion Policy, of which 94 have been disbursed. Under the One District One Product Scheme, 351 applications were received, of which 306 have been approved and payments have been made to 234 beneficiaries.

The Minister of Industry and Commerce stated that under the revised Budget announcement for the year 2024-25 dated July 10, 2024, a provision of ₹30 crore was proposed to provide entrepreneurs with the necessary assistance for marketing their products domestically and abroad. The Market Support Scheme operating under the MSME Policy 2024, assists entrepreneurs to participate in various fairs and exhibitions.