Rajasthan govt prepares action plan to auction minor mineral plots

Rajasthan’s mines and geology department has prepared an action plan to auction delineated minor mineral plots, with the aim of creating new opportunities for investment, employment, and revenue.

T Ravikant, principal secretary (mines and geology), said monthly area-wise targets have been set to prepare plots of minor minerals for 2025-26 (FY26). For this, 12,222 hectares have been delineated in the state.

He added that under chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who also holds the mines portfolio, the department has created a “new history” in the auction of major and minor mineral plots.

“In the recently concluded FY25, 802 minor mineral