Monday, December 08, 2025 | 04:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Rajasthan govt's cities among 100 chosen to push rooftop solar expansion

Rajasthan govt's cities among 100 chosen to push rooftop solar expansion

"Under the program, awareness activities and vendor training will be conducted in these cities to encourage people to install rooftop solar systems," the official added

Suryaghar Yojana, Solar panel
premium

MNRE’s City Accelerator Program aims to fast-track rooftop solar adoption, with Rajasthan among key focus states as installations rise under the PM Surya Ghar scheme. (Photo:PTI)

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has launched the City Accelerator Program to promote rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana. Around 100 cities across the country, including four from Rajasthan, have been selected for the initiative. Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Udaipur are among the cities chosen, a state energy department official said.
 
“Under the program, awareness activities and vendor training will be conducted in these cities to encourage people to install rooftop solar systems,” the official added.
 
The City Accelerator Program, being implemented in collaboration with the Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation (SSEF), is a key
Topics : MNRE renewable energy rajasthan solar projects
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon