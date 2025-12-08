Rajasthan govt's cities among 100 chosen to push rooftop solar expansion

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has launched the City Accelerator Program to promote rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana. Around 100 cities across the country, including four from Rajasthan, have been selected for the initiative. Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Udaipur are among the cities chosen, a state energy department official said.

“Under the program, awareness activities and vendor training will be conducted in these cities to encourage people to install rooftop solar systems,” the official added.

The City Accelerator Program, being implemented in collaboration with the Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation (SSEF), is a key