Rajasthan grounds ₹8 trillion of Summit MoUs, signalling execution focus

The official said the state recorded a series of policy, investment and governance milestones in 2025 that are reshaping its economic landscape. From attracting large-scale investments and streamlining business processes to strengthening engagement with its global diaspora, Rajasthan is positioning itself as a competitive, future-ready growth hub.

This momentum came into sharp focus during the three-day Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, which drew investors from across India and overseas. By the end of the summit, MoUs worth ₹35 trillion were signed across multiple sectors.

Energy emerged as the largest contributor, with commitments of ₹6.19 trillion. This was followed by industries at ₹75,731 crore, mines at ₹33,060 crore, and urban development and housing (UDH) at ₹37,824 crore. Significant investments were also pledged in agriculture, tourism, education, skill development, information technology (IT), and medical and health sectors.

What distinguishes Rajasthan’s investment drive, the official said, is the progress beyond the signing of MoUs. Projects worth ₹8 trillion have already been grounded, signalling a shift from intent to execution and reinforcing investor confidence in the state’s implementation capacity.

A key driver of this progress has been the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2024. In FY 2024–25, the Industries Department disbursed incentives worth ₹765 crore under the scheme, a 294% increase from ₹261 crore disbursed in FY 2023–24. The momentum has continued in the current fiscal, with ₹795 crore already disbursed in FY 2025–26. This reflects the government’s focus on reducing the cost of doing business, facilitating project execution, and ensuring timely delivery of approvals and incentives.

The official said improvements in ease of doing business have also played a critical role. Investor facilitation has been strengthened through digital platforms such as the RajNivesh single-window portal, which now integrates 170 services across 19 departments. The state has also introduced a GIS-enabled industrial land database and an e-auction platform to ensure transparent and efficient land allotment.