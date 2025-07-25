Friday, July 25, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rare earths not rare, their concentration is: GSI chief Asit Saha

At present, GSI has almost 240 projects on critical minerals, including around 100 related to rare earth

Rare earth in coal is much higher than what is available in the US and China.

Puja Das New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Against the backdrop of a severe shortage of permanent magnet due to China’s export curbs, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) is planning to complete 100 ongoing exploration projects on rare earth (RE) by the end of the next financial year, a top official at the scientific government agency said. 
The GSI plan does not imply that the finished product or permanent magnets will be available immediately as  exploration is the first step, and for magnets, the reliance on China remains. 
At present, GSI has almost 240 projects on critical minerals, including around 100 related to rare earth. 
