Realty check: Trophy homes lure India's ultrarich at home and abroad

A ₹95 crore estate in Bijwasan, New Delhi. An ₹85 crore bungalow in Lonavala, Maharashtra. A sea-facing villa in Goa priced at ₹13.75 crore. These are just a few examples from India Sotheby’s International Realty’s listings that point to the surge in ultra-luxury real estate — a market segment that has not only bounced back from the pandemic lows but has gone from strength to strength.

Despite geopolitical instability and concerns about macroeconomic headwinds affecting household budgets, the luxury housing market in India has shown remarkable resilience. Sales in this segment rose 28 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter