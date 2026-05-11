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REC enters carbon credit market, invites tender for verification work

REC subsidiary RECPDCL has invited bids to empanel agencies for verification and validation work under the Indian Carbon Market framework

power, energy

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) recently proposed a framework for the purchase and sale of carbon credit certificates under the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme, 2023

Sudheer Pal Singh
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 6:58 PM IST

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REC Power Development & Consultancy (RECPDCL), a subsidiary of REC Limited, has invited expressions of interest (EoI) to select agencies for support in verification and validation work under the Indian Carbon Market. The last date to submit bids is May 22, 2026.   The tender seeks to create a panel of agencies capable of providing qualified personnel for carbon market assignments. RECPDCL plans to expand its services into carbon markets as an Accredited Carbon Verification Agency. The agencies will deploy verifiers, sector experts, and technical experts.   For compliance mechanism assignments, the agencies will deploy qualified personnel to verify greenhouse gas emissions, emission intensity, monitoring plans, gas inventories, reported data, emission factors, calculation methodologies, and conformity with procedures under the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme.   For offset mechanism assignments, the agencies will deploy qualified personnel to validate and verify project activities. The EoI covers both compliance and offset mechanisms under the Indian Carbon Market.   The offset mechanism covers project activities by non-obligated entities for registration and carbon credit issuance. Eligible sectors under this mechanism include energy, industries, agriculture, waste handling and disposal, forestry, transport, construction, fugitive emissions, solvent use, and carbon capture utilisation and storage.   In September last year, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change constituted the National Designated Authority to implement Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and establish mechanisms for carbon markets.   The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) recently proposed a framework for the purchase and sale of carbon credit certificates under the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme, 2023.  
 

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 6:58 PM IST

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