Friday, November 21, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Regulatory, customer pattern changes nudge foreign insurers' India interest

Regulatory, customer pattern changes nudge foreign insurers' India interest

A slew of foreign insurers have already either bought stakes in existing insurance companies, or formed a new joint venture to tap the potential of the Indian insurance market

Insurance
premium

According to a Crisil Intelligence report, Rs 27,379 crore in FDI has flowed into the insurance sector since FY21, when the FDI limit was increased to 74%.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over the past two years, the Indian insurance industry has seen increased interest from foreign insurers, driven by regulatory changes, relaxed FDI norms, shifting customer preferences, and the sector’s strong growth potential, experts say. As a result, a slew of foreign insurers have either bought stakes in existing insurance companies, or formed a new joint venture to tap the potential of the Indian insurance market.
 
“Currently, the insurance market is at an inflection point. There is increasing interest among foreign insurers to enter the Indian market due to the changes in the regulatory environment which has made insurance easier to
Topics : Industry News foreign investment Insurance Insurance Sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon