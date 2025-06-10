Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 12:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Religious tourism turns key revenue stream for travel, hospitality firms

Religious tourism turns key revenue stream for travel, hospitality firms

Religious and spiritual tourism has been the fastest growing segment for us across the portfolio, says Jatin Khanna

Ram mandir, Ayodhya
For travel major MakeMyTrip, spiritual tourism is emerging as a significant growth driver within India's domestic travel landscape.

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

India’s religious and spiritual tourism is not just about people but is also raking in the moolah. The myriad temples, religious sites and spiritual locations — which have long provided salvation to people — are also turning out to be key revenue-generating streams for these firms.
 
“Religious and spiritual tourism has been the fastest-growing segment for us across the portfolio, with its share at 20 per cent in terms of revenue. The potential for growth is very high. We’ve just signed a 129-key Sarovar Premiere in Ayodhya, and are coming up with a 70-key Sarovar Portico in Mathura,” Jatin Khanna,
