Japan's Renesas to design 3 nm semiconductor chips end-to-end in India

Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese semiconductor and electronics manufacturer Renesas India will be the first company to design 3 nanometre (nm) chips end-to-end in India, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.
 
“So far, we have seen designs in 7 nanometres and 5 nanometres. This is the first time we will be getting into 3 nanometres. On the one hand, we are growing the electronics manufacturing industry at a double-digit CAGR (compound annual growth rate), which will create a lot of self-reliant solutions. At the same time, we are developing the semiconductor industry,” Vaishnaw said, speaking at the inauguration of the company’s Noida research and development office.
   
The Union Minister also virtually inaugurated the company’s design centre in Bengaluru.
 
On the same day, Renesas signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, under which it will provide 270 Indian colleges and universities with a microcontroller-based hardware kit that can be used to develop products.
 
“These strategic collaborations align with the Make in India initiative, aiming to strengthen local design and manufacturing capabilities and empower homegrown talent to drive the future of industry,” said Malini Narayanamoorthi, Country Manager and Vice-President, MID Engineering, Analog & Connectivity Group at Renesas.

In 2024, Renesas formed a joint venture with the Murugappa Group’s CG Power and Thailand’s Stars Microelectronics to set up a semiconductor outsourced assembly and testing (OSAT) unit at Sanand in Gujarat.
 
CG Power is the majority shareholder in the joint venture, holding a 92.3 per cent stake, while Renesas and Stars Microelectronics hold equity capital of approximately 6.8 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively.
 
The three companies plan to invest more than ₹7,600 crore over the next five years in the Sanand OSAT unit, which has a planned capacity of up to 15 million chips packaged per day.

First Published: May 13 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

