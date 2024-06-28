Retail loan growth moderates on back of slower personal credit off-take

The pace of retail loan growth moderated to 17.8 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis in May 2024 from 19.1 per cent a year ago, primarily due to a sharp slowdown in the unsecured credit segment, the Reserve Bank of India said.

The growth in the "other personal loans" category, which predominantly covers unsecured advances, declined to 17.3 per cent Y-o-Y in May 2024 from 25.2 per cent a year ago, according to RBI data. In November 2023, the regulator had hiked the risk weight on certain kinds of loans as a signal to lenders to moderate credit expansion. The regulatory prescription of higher risk weights has had a sobering impact on such loans, the RBI said in its Financial Stability Report (FSR) for June 2024.

Within the retail segment, credit growth in housing, the largest constituent of the retail category, accelerated to 16.9 per cent in May 2024 from 13.8 per cent in May 2023. The growth in loans against gold jewellery also showed a sharp uptick to 29.7 per cent from 15.1 per cent a year ago.

The RBI said in a statement that non-food bank credit registered a growth of 16.2 per cent in May 2024 as compared with 15.5 per cent a year ago.

The credit to industry grew by 8.9 per cent in May 2024, up from 6.0 per cent in May 2023. Among major industries, credit growth (Y-o-Y) to ‘all engineering’, ‘chemicals and chemical products’, ‘food processing’, ‘infrastructure’, and ‘textiles’ accelerated in May 2024. However, credit growth to ‘basic metal and metal products’ and ‘petroleum’ decelerated.

The RBI pointed out that credit growth to the services sector was robust at 20.7 per cent in May 2024 (21.3 per cent a year ago), supported by improved credit growth in commercial real estate, transport operators, and professional services. Credit growth to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), however, decelerated in May 2024 as compared with May 2023, the RBI said.

Credit growth to agriculture and allied activities accelerated to 21.6 per cent (Y-o-Y) in May 2024 from 16.0 per cent a year ago, it added.