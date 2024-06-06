Sebi to penalise stock exchanges for any lapses in surveillance

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has decided to impose financial disincentives on market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), which include stock exchanges, for any lapses in monitoring to detect or deter manipulative and abusive trading.

"They need to be well equipped to detect market abuse, including new modus operandi that could be adopted by unscrupulous elements, and take suitable, prompt, effective, and preventive action against such activities," said Sebi.

The penalty will be based on the annual turnover in the previous financial year and the number of instances of surveillance lapses during a financial year. For instance, if an MII has over Rs 1,000 crore annual turnover, then Rs 25 lakh will be imposed on the first lapse, while Rs 1 crore will be imposed for the third instance onwards for each lapse in the financial year.

In recent times, there have been instances where several retail traders complained of being trapped with their positions and losses due to bigger option players and operators.

The market regulator has emphasised the role of surveillance and MIIs as ‘first-level regulators’ amidst increased retail participation, trading in the derivatives segment, and the use of new trading techniques and strategies.

“Since any lapse in monitoring to detect and deter manipulative or abusive trading would show lacking adequate actions for surveillance-related activity on the part of MIIs that may have an adverse effect on the investors’ trust and confidence in the securities market, it has been decided by Sebi, after consultation with MIIs, for MIIs to implement a framework for surveillance-related lapses,” said Sebi.

However, Sebi specified that such penalties will not be imposed in case of minor errors.