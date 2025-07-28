SAIL-Bhilai URM achieves milestone of 5 mt of prime rail production

The universal rail mill (URM) of the Bhilai Steel Plant recently achieved a milestone of 5 million tonnes (mt) of prime rail production.

The Chhattisgarh-based entity of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) began commercial production under the URM in December 2016, a spokesperson said.

The Bhilai Steel Plant is the exclusive supplier of rails to the Indian Railways, and the URM was set up to produce high-quality rails in this capacity. It manufactures the world’s longest single-piece rails, measuring 130 metres — these are further welded to create 260-meter long panels to reduce joints and improve track stability.