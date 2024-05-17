Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SAIL watching Chinese steel imports post US tariff hikes: Chairman

The state-run SAIL has continued to buy steelmaking coking coal from Russia at 75,000 tons per ship

BHLAI STEEL PLANT

Steel Authority of India is keenly watching Chinese imports after the United States raised tariffs on shipments from Beijing. Image: SAIL's Website

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Steel Authority of India is keenly watching Chinese imports after the United States raised tariffs on shipments from Beijing, its chairman Amarendu Prakash said on Friday.
US President Joe Biden earlier this week unveiled steep tariff increases on an array of Chinese imports, including steel, leading Indian mills to fear that shipments from the top alloy producer will surge as other economies turn away.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Indian steel industry is already battling a glut of cheaper Chinese steel, with shipments nearly doubling year-on-year in the financial year ended March 2024.
The state-run SAIL has continued to buy steelmaking coking coal from Russia at 75,000 tons per ship, Prakash added.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SAIL iron and steel industry Indian steel production Chinese steel US tariff on steel US tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon