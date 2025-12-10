Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Scindia meets Starlink execs after site glitch briefly shows India pricing

Starlink executive Lauren Dreyer met Jyotiraditya Scindia after a website glitch briefly displayed India pricing; talks focused on satcom-led last-mile connectivity as Starlink awaits approvals

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Scindia said that discussions centered around strengthening satellite-powered digital connectivity across the country, which will accelerate digital inclusion. (Photo: PTI)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Starlink’s vice president of business operations Lauren Dreyer met with Indian telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday, a day after a technical glitch in the satellite communications provider’s website resulted in temporarily showing the monthly rental pricing for the India market, which the company later said was not accurate. 
 
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Scindia said that discussions centered around strengthening satellite-powered digital connectivity across the country, which will accelerate digital inclusion. 
 
The discussions included exploring ways where satellite-based last-mile access can accelerate digital inclusion and contribute to broader socio-economic development. Minister Scindia reiterated that as India drives forward its digital transformation, partnerships with global satcom innovators such as Starlink can complement national efforts for digital empowerment. 
   
The minister highlighted that satellite communication technologies will play a pivotal role in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a digitally empowered India. He emphasised that satcom solutions are essential to extending reliable connectivity to the most remote and hard-to-reach regions, ensuring that citizens in rural, mountainous, border and island communities can seamlessly access digital services.
 
Following the meeting, Elon Musk wrote on X, "Looking forward to serving India with Starlink."  

Starlink is currently awaiting final approvals from the Indian government to launch commercial operations, even as India’s telecom regulator declined to adhere to suggestions made by the department of telecom to recommendations on spectrum allocation for satellite broadband. Besides all approvals from the governmernt, allocation of spectrum is a pre-requisite for the company to begin operations in India. 
 
On Monday, the company’s website showed tariffs of Rs 8,600 a month and Rs 34,000 equipment cost for the India market, which was removed after a few hours. The company clarified that service pricing for customers in India was not announced and no orders were being taken. “We are focused on obtaining final government approvals to turn service (and the website) on,” Dreyer said in a statement on X. 
 
Minister of state for telecom  Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar had said back in August that Starlink’s pricing would be about Rs 3,000 a month and would have capacity of about 2 million customers in India.  
 

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Industry News Telecom telecom sector

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

