Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SLB kicks off oilfield services earnings with fourth-quarter profit beat

The company, formerly called Schlumberger, reported net income, excluding charges and credits, of 86 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec 31

Oil, gas, fuel, crude oil

Representative image

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SLB beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Friday as resilient offshore and overseas drilling activity buoyed demand for its oilfield services and equipment.
 
Energy firms reinvested record profits generated in 2022 to boost production and find new deposits offshore and in international markets, fueling demand for services such as drilling, well construction and completion offered by SLB.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
International rig count, an indicator of future production, stood at 948 on average in 2023, 11.4 per cent higher than the previous year, while U.S. rig count fell 4.4 per cent to 689, according to Baker Hughes data.
 
Revenue from International rose 18 per cent to $7.29 billion in the reported quarter while North America remained flat.
 
The company, formerly called Schlumberger, reported net income, excluding charges and credits, of 86 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of 84 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

Also Read

Forex reserves increase by $1.153 bn to $585.895 bn, shows RBI data

ONGC to start oil production from $5bn deep-water project this month

India's forex reserves decline to 11-week low of $593.90 billion: RBI

India's forex reserves drop $462 million to $590.321 billion: RBI

India's forex exchange reserves rise to 11-week high of $595 billion

India-Peru trade pact: Next round of negotiations to begin on Feb 12

Govt focusing on skill development to make youths job ready: Chandrasekhar

Airbus Helicopters, Heligo sign HCare services contract for H145 fleet

India needs over 2,500 new aircraft deliveries by 2042: Boeing outlook

JetSetGo signs 280 hybrid-electric aircraft deal worth $1.3-bn with 3 firms

Topics : Oil industry Crude Oil Prices crude oil production crude oil reserves oil companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon