Govt focusing on skill development to make youths job ready: Chandrasekhar

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said the government has been focusing on skill development of youths to make them ready for jobs and they should grab the opportunity

Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said the government has been focusing on skill development of youths to make them ready for jobs and they should grab the opportunity.
Before 2014, out of the 42 crore workers of the country, 31 crore used to go for work without skill and education and skill but now the scenario has been drastically changed following launching of Skill India in 2015, Chandrasekhar said.
The minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship was speaking at a Kushal Bharat Viksit Bharat' programme at Town Hall here.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the 65-years of disadvantage of our young workforce by skilling and upskilling them," he said.
Chandrasekhar said the country was among the fifth fragile economies in the world before 2014 and now it is among the top five economies.
"It is the new India. The youths will get a lot of opportunities if they have skill and education. We are focusing on skill development of the youth of the country to make the young generation job-ready," the minister said.
He also highlighted the government's venture with Deloitte, a leading management consulting firm, where around 100 youths have completed a skill development programme.
"At least 50 youths who have completed their skill development programme imparted by Deloitte will get jobs next month in the company. It shows the youth of Tripura are equal to the best when it comes to talent," Chandrasekhar said.
Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Social Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik, said a target has been fixed to impart skill to 48,000 youths under Kushal Bharat Viksit Bharat during the next three years in the northeastern state.

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

