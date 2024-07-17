Slowdown at Kota factory with coaching institutes mushrooming closer home

On a humid Sunday afternoon, the roads of Indira Vihar, a posh residential colony in the coaching hub of Kota, were overrun by a sea of green-clad aspirants converging to take an institute exam.

This familiar sight in the city, however, belied the challenges that its coaching ecosystem is facing currently.

Over 200,000 aspirants, primarily from classes XI and XII, flock to the nerve centre of competitive coaching each year to prepare for premier engineering and medical entrance examinations. But, this year has witnessed an unexpected decline in student enrolments in Kota’s coaching institutes, affecting the entire ecosystem