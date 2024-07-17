Business Standard
Slowdown at Kota factory with coaching institutes mushrooming closer home

According to estimates by people familiar with the churn, there has been a 30-40 per cent drop in enrolments compared to last year

kota coaching centre, Kota Rajasthan
Empty tables in 'peak hour' at a mess in Indira Vihar, Kota

Sanket Koul Kota
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 9:21 PM IST
On a humid Sunday afternoon, the roads of Indira Vihar, a posh residential colony in the coaching hub of Kota, were overrun by a sea of green-clad aspirants converging to take an institute exam. 

 This familiar sight in the city, however, belied the challenges that its coaching ecosystem is facing currently.
Over 200,000 aspirants, primarily from classes XI and XII, flock to the nerve centre of competitive coaching  each year to prepare for premier engineering and medical entrance examinations. But, this year has witnessed an unexpected decline in student enrolments in Kota’s coaching institutes, affecting the entire ecosystem

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

